Peoples Bank OH Purchases Shares of 445 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LMT traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $490.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,756. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

