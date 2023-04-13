Peoples Bank OH Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 617,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 53,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 166,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.68.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $115.25. 733,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,563. The stock has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

