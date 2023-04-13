Perennial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,001 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.64. 864,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,902. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

