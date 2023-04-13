Perennial Advisors LLC Has $6.32 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.0% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,730,000 after purchasing an additional 452,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $491.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,408. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $609.18. The company has a market cap of $217.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

