Perennial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.5% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,175,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $275,998,000 after buying an additional 73,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.36. 225,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,965. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

