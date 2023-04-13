Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 4,063 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Perennial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.4% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,563. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

