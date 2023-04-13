Perennial Advisors LLC Takes $235,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Barclays PLC raised its position in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boeing by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after acquiring an additional 525,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $212.65. 1,259,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,119,271. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

