Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.23

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.23, with a volume of 248268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Perseus Mining Stock Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.86. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Perseus Mining Company Profile

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

