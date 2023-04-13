PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) vs. Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Critical Contrast

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Shockwave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PetVivo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -964.11% -240.41% -165.22% Shockwave Medical 44.10% 59.99% 45.20%

Risk and Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $120,000.00 243.90 -$5.01 million ($0.89) -3.03 Shockwave Medical $489.73 million 18.52 $216.00 million $5.70 43.61

This table compares PetVivo and Shockwave Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shockwave Medical has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shockwave Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.9% of PetVivo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of PetVivo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Shockwave Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PetVivo and Shockwave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A Shockwave Medical 1 2 6 0 2.56

Shockwave Medical has a consensus price target of $247.44, indicating a potential downside of 0.46%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than PetVivo.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats PetVivo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

(Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.