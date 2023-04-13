Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Shares Up 0.4%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. 9,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 35,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEYUF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

About Peyto Exploration & Development

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.0799 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.96%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

