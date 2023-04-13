Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (ETR:PFV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €152.20 ($165.43) and last traded at €151.20 ($164.35). Approximately 8,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 38,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at €150.60 ($163.70).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of €158.13 and a 200-day moving average of €158.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

