PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Trading 0.2% Higher

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.62 and last traded at $42.62. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.55.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

