PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.42

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $2.64. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 98,246 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHX. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PHX Minerals from $5.60 to $5.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $101.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. Equities analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.