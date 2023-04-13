Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 449,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,585 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust comprises about 2.8% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,605,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,545,000 after acquiring an additional 59,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,399,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,203,000 after acquiring an additional 316,281 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,642,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,590,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,048,000 after acquiring an additional 70,234 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.59. 744,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,184. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

