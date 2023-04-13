Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PPSI) recently:

4/10/2023 – Pioneer Power Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/2/2023 – Pioneer Power Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Pioneer Power Solutions was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/25/2023 – Pioneer Power Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Pioneer Power Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Pioneer Power Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2023 – Pioneer Power Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Pioneer Power Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

PPSI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.47. 58,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,760. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. The firm also engages in integration, refurbishment, service and distribution of electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment and mobile EV charging solutions for applications in the utility, industrial and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.