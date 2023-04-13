PlayDapp Reaches One Day Volume of $9.85 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $127.00 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp is a blockchain-based gaming platform that enables users to play various decentralized games and earn rewards through staking, trading, and farming. Its native token, PLA, is utilized for payments, staking, governance, and in-game items and services. Additionally, the platform features a decentralized exchange and a staking and farming feature for users to earn rewards. PlayDapp is primarily utilized for decentralized gaming, and users can earn PLA tokens through staking and farming. The PLA token is also utilized for governance decisions within the PlayDapp community, allowing token holders to vote on proposals for platform upgrades and changes. Overall, PlayDapp aims to provide a transparent, secure, and fair gaming platform while leveraging blockchain technology to offer new earning opportunities.”

