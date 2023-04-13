Polarean Imaging (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Stock Price Up 26%

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 26% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 150,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 635% from the average daily volume of 20,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

