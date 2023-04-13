Polymesh (POLYX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $92.45 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Polymesh has a market cap of $92.45 million and $4.70 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 742,503,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 742,503,625.307976 with 610,363,835.251329 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17579283 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $5,762,482.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

