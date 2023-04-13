Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Shares Down 6.3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTGet Rating) shares traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. 59,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 40,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -15.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

