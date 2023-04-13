Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Shares Down 6.3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. 59,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 40,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently -15.79%.

Institutional Trading of Presidio Property Trust

About Presidio Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 270.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

