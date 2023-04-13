Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Trading Down 6.3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 59,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 40,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Presidio Property Trust Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.06.
Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is -15.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
