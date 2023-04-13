Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Trading Down 6.3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 59,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 40,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Presidio Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is -15.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

