Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Trading 5.6% Higher

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.29. 54,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 103,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $283.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PV. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

