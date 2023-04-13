Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells $704,324.16 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 25,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $704,324.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,083.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 7,076 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $198,552.56.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $1,262,803.20.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.75. 780,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,272. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $44.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

