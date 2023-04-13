Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

Get Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 30.74% of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.