Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,282 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 7.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Prologis worth $183,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Prologis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PLD traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.98. The company had a trading volume of 301,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

