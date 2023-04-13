Prom Price Hits $5.07 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for $5.07 or 0.00016783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $92.61 million and $6.88 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

