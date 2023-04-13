Prom (PROM) Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Prom has a market cap of $93.29 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00016587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.98896029 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $16,922,897.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

