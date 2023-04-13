ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Stock Price Down 2.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.86. Approximately 4,080,673 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 11,060,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDOW. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 139,593 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 1,024.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 114,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 104,376 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at $2,453,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 442.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

