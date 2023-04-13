ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Trading Down 2.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.82 and last traded at $31.01. 19,193,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 135,508,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund provides (-3x) inverse exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 of the largest non-financial firms listed on the NASDAQ. SQQQ was launched on Feb 9, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

