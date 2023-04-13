PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 210,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,874,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

