Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Cadence Bank Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Cadence Bank in a report released on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $29.50 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of CADE opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

