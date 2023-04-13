Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $10.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $11.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $38.49 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $36.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.43 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.19 EPS.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $128.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.87. Arch Resources has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $183.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,430,173. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $3.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

