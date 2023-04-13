Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Decreased by Analyst

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Sunday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.77 and a beta of 1.47. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

