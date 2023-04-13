Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Bone Biologics Co. Boosted by Analyst (OTC:BBLG)

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bone Biologics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Bone Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Bone Biologics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Bone Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OTC:BBLG opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36. Bone Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bone Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Bone Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.