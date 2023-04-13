Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.84.

Comerica Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

