Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Raised by Zacks Research

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryanair in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Ryanair’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ryanair’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.78) to €21.00 ($22.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $92.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

