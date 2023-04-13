Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By Capital One Financial

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $13.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.64 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

PDC Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PDCE opened at $67.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.82.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,389,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $468,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,533,000.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,389,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,455. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.