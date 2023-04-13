Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Increased by Analyst

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $97.21 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $16,520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

