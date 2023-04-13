Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Decreased by Analyst

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perficient in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the digital transformation consultancy will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Perficient’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perficient’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. National Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Perficient has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $113.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 33.83%.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Perficient by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perficient by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Perficient by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

