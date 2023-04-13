Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COFGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $14.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.34.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

