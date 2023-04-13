Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0177 on Top Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and approximately $173,215.36 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantstamp Profile

Quantstamp’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

