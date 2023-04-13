Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.21. 40,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 99,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.
Qurate Retail Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.
Insider Activity at Qurate Retail
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.
About Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qurate Retail (QRTEP)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.