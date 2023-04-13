Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Trading 1.5% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.21. 40,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 99,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.82.

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

