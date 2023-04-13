Record (LON:REC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $84.77

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.77 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.99). Record shares last traded at GBX 80.90 ($1.00), with a volume of 43,088 shares trading hands.

Record Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of £163.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,346.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Record

In other Record news, insider Neil Record sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.14), for a total value of £1,840,000 ($2,278,637.77). 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

