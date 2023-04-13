Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RF. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.68.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

