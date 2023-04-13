Reik & CO. LLC Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Reik & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 8.4% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,712,252. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

