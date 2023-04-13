Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $103.82 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $103.82 million and $4.84 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007265 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00023211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00028666 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00018253 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,433.25 or 0.99983231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10238398 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $25,081,262.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.