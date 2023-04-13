Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Addus HomeCare Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Addus HomeCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADUS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

ADUS opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day moving average is $104.36. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $114.99.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $135,277.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,049.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $135,277.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,907,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,502 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 321.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

