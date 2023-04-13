Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HBAN. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Shares of HBAN opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 966,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 28.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,592,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 278,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

