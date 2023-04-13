Research Analysts Set Expectations for APA Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a return on equity of 198.44% and a net margin of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on APA. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on APA from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

APA stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in APA by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in APA by 91.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in APA by 324.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,737,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,860,000 after buying an additional 1,327,766 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

