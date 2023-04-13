ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Now Covered by Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RMD. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.55. The company had a trading volume of 447,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.37. ResMed has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $247.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,022,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,022,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,129,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,610,668 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Articles

