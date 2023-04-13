Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading 7.6% Higher

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.13. 506,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,235,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 702.95%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $26,789.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,121.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc now owns 338,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 316,767 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,874,000.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

